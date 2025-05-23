Jim Irsay let his football people do their jobs

Much can and will be said about the late Jim Irsay, who died on Wednesday at 65. As it relates to one of the most important things any NFL owner can do, he let his football people do their jobs.

During a Thursday visit to PFT Live, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy cited two examples: (1) the decision to draft quarterback Peyton Manning over quarterback Ryan Leaf in 1998; and (2) the decision to let future Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James leave via free agency.

As to James, Dungy explained that the Colts wouldn’t have been able to afford various other key players, if they had re-signed James. Irsay (whom James selected to present him for Hall of Fame induction) didn’t want to lose James. Irsay nevertheless didn’t overrule his football specialists.

Regarding Manning vs. Leaf, history obscures how close the decision was. Manning was seen as the safe choice; Leaf was regarded as the high-ceiling gunslinger.

Irsay’s gung-ho personality likely would have made him more inclined to roll the dice on Leaf. Especially since his friend, journalist and author Hunter S. Thompson, urged Irsay to pick Leaf over Manning.

"[Leaf] looks strong & Manning doesn’t -- or at least not strong enough to handle that ‘Welcome to the NFL’ business for two years without a world-class offensive line,” Thompson wrote to Irsay.

That didn’t sway Irsay.

Sure, there were times that Irsay opted not to ignore his football people but to fire them. One of his most notorious (and misguided) decisions came in 2022, when coach Frank Reich (who became the emergency replacement after Josh McDaniels left the Colts at the altar after Super Bowl LII), was fired and former Colts center Jeff Saturday became the interim head coach.

As it relates to the two fairly important personnel decisions, both worked out. Peyton Manning became one of the all-time greats, and in the first season without James the Colts won their only Super Bowl since the 1970 season.

There’s an important lesson to be learned by owners who believe football is easier than it looks. Let your people do their jobs.

That means not only resisting the temptation to pull rank, but also being very careful about questions asked and comments made. Those employed by a multi-billionaire hope to stay that way. They listen for clues regarding what the boss wants. And those perceived or actual clues have real influence.