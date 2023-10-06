Jimmy Garoppolo cleared from concussion protocol

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has cleared concussion protocol and will play Monday night. He had a full practice Friday.

“Feeling good, man. I think we’re in a good spot,” Garoppolo said Friday afternoon, via video from the team.

He landed in concussion protocol after played all 72 snaps against the Steelers on Sept. 24.

“Some of the doctors and came and grabbed me [after the game for a concussion evaluation],” Garoppolo said. “It’s just the NFL rules, protocol. There’s not much fighting it.”

No player has returned from concussion protocol the next game after being diagnosed with a head injury. Garoppolo missed last Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

“It was just a weird situation,” Garoppolo said. “Had to get through it last week but made it through. We’re rolling now. We’re getting ready for Green Bay.”

Receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) remained out of practice Friday. Cornerback Jakorian Bennett (hamstring/shoulder), defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee), defensive end Malcolm Koonce (groin) and cornerback David Long (ankle) again were limited.