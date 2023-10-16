Jimmy Garoppolo “dodged a big bullet,” Week 7 status still unclear

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken to the hospital after being injured in Sunday’s win over the Patriots because of concern about an “internal issue,” but head coach Josh McDaniels gave a positive update on Monday about what tests found.

McDaniels said that Garoppolo “dodged a big bullet” given the concerns that the team had when he was taken from Allegiant Stadium in an ambulance. The team said Garoppolo was dealing with a back injury and McDaniels said Monday that there is still more to “uncover” about the injury, so Garoppolo will continue to be evaluated.

McDaniels also said that the team does not know if Garoppolo will be ready to play this week, but that “the prognosis is a lot better than it otherwise might have been.”

The Raiders play in Chicago this week and Wednesday should bring more word about the chances of Garoppolo being on the field for the matchup with the Bears.