Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol, will practice again Friday

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol and it’s currently unclear if he’ll be able to play in Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters on Friday that Garoppolo will practice again on Friday. He was limited on Thursday after he didn’t participate on Wednesday.

“We’re at the mercy of the testing and all the rest of it,” McDaniels said in his press conference. “He’ll go through the normal set of tests and we’ll see if he clears.”

McDaniels noted if Garoppolo doesn’t travel, the Raiders would note that. But either way, the team should know well before Sunday morning whether or not Garoppolo will be available.

In three games this season, Garoppolo has completed 68 percent of his passes for 709 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions. Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell would start if Garoppolo isn’t cleared.