Joe Alt carted with ankle injury, questionable to return

The injury woes continue for the Chargers’ offensive line.

Left tackle Joe Alt was carted off the field midway through the second quarter of Los Angeles’ matchup with Tennessee.

Alt is officially questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Alt had his right leg rolled up on by a defender. Jamaree Salyer came in to replace him at left tackle.

This was the second time Alt has been carted during a game this season. He missed time earlier in 2025 with a right high ankle sprain.

Los Angeles previously had right tackle Bobby Hart come off the field late in the first quarter and is questionable to return with a groin injury. Trey Pipkins came in to replace him.

The Chargers and Titans are tied at 17-17 late in the second quarter.

