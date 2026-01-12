Joe Alt: Goal is to have ankle “not affect me at all” next season

The Chargers lost both of their starting offensive tackles to season-ending injuries and their absence loomed large as the Patriots pressured quarterback Justin Herbert throughout Sunday night’s loss.

Rashawn Slater went down with a torn patellar tendon before the start of the regular season and Joe Alt moved from right to left tackle to fill that void. Alt would miss time with an ankle injury early in the season and then suffered another one in early November after returning to the lineup.

On Monday, Alt did not detail the specific nature of the injury, but said “everything you could do to an ankle, I did, pretty much.” He also said he is aiming to be totally over the injury by the start of next season.

“The goal is to have it not affect me at all,” Alt said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

The Chargers are now 0-3 in the playoffs in the Herbert era. Having Alt and Slater around for all of next season would be a plus to their chances of getting his first postseason win.