Joe Barry set to interview with Eagles, Bears

It may not take Joe Barry very long to find a new job.

According to Jane Slater of NFL Media, Barry is set to interview with the Eagles on Friday to be their linebackers coach. Barry will also meet with the Bears about a position on their defensive staff.

The former Packers defensive coordinator, Barry was fired earlier this week after the team finished No. 10 in points allowed and No. 17 in yards allowed in 2023.

Green Bay’s defense notably surrendered 30 points and 394 total yards to the Panthers in Week 16. That was the only time Carolina reached 30 points all season and the Panthers didn’t score a point over their last two games.

It was Barry’s third stint as a defensive coordinator, as he previously held the role with Detroit from 2007-2008 and Washington from 2015-2016. Before going to Green Bay, Barry was the assistant head coach and linebackers coach for the Rams from 2017-2020.