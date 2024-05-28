 Skip navigation
Joe Brady: At the end of the day, this is Josh Allen’s offense

  
Published May 28, 2024 12:09 PM

After firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey midway through the 2023 season, the Bills turned to Joe Brady to run that unit.

With Brady calling the plays, Buffalo ended up winning the AFC East and defeating Pittsburgh in the wild card round before falling to Kansas City in the divisional-round matchup. But Brady did plenty to illustrate why he should be the team’s permanent offensive coordinator.

The Bills have changed a lot of their offensive personnel this offseason. But as Brady noted in his Tuesday press conference, the club still has its quarterback.

“At the end of the day, this is Josh Allen’s offense,” Brady said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News.

While Brady called plays in 2023, he’s now getting to construct the offense from start to finish. Brady noted that there are offensive principles he believes in, but his main goal is to scheme for the players’ strengths — especially Allen’s.

“I think the way you kind of look at it is, what’s going to slow your players down, right? There are certain things that Josh Allen’s been doing for years here and the last thing I want to do is for him to have to think [being] out there making some calls,” Brady said. “So, if there’s things that I feel like, from the learning standpoint, that would be easier for the guys to maybe learn, then we’d look at that. But other than that, if it’s something that was going to slow 17 down, [we’re] not changing that.”

As for the players around Allen, Brady noted that everyone has to be prepared to make a play.

“I think the guys last year — obviously it wasn’t exactly how we wanted, and didn’t end how we wanted it to end,” Brady said. “But the guys kind of played together and it’s kind of, hey, in this offense, everyone is going to eat. And they’ve got to have the mindset that it’s not just about one person — no one’s bigger than the offense. But, in order for someone else to have success, I’ve got to do my job so they have success and then vice versa. So that’s the biggest thing that we’re preaching right now.”