Joe Burrow plans to be a more vocal leader for Bengals

  
Published September 26, 2024 06:58 AM

The Bengals are 0-3 and that means it is time to reconsider their approach to the season.

Some of that has to do with game plans and execution on the field, and quarterback Joe Burrow is also looking at off-field matters. Burrow said on Wednesday that he’s “never really been a big picture vocal kind of guy” when it comes to his leadership style, but that he thinks he may need to take on a new role as the team tries to right the ship after their poor start to the year.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys that we’re counting on that haven’t really been here before. [To] have them hear my voice more might be beneficial,” Burrow said, via the team’s website. “I’ve always just kind of picked my spots of when to do that. I’ve never really been that guy I would say. It still won’t be a big part of who I am, but there’s definitely some spots where [my voice] could be needed.”

Burrow knows “there’s only so much you can do” in terms of leadership affecting results on the field, but he’ll be doing what he can on that front.