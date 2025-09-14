Joe Burrow questionable to return with left toe injury

Joe Burrow was injured on a sack by Arik Armstead with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter. The Bengals quarterback started walking to the training room without assistance but accepted the shoulders of two team personnel after he reached the tunnel.

The Bengals list him as questionable to return with a left toe injury.

He went 7-of-13 for 76 yards and a touchdown, a 4-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase, before departing. Jake Browning has replaced Burrow and has completed 4 of 7 passes for 46 yards and an interception.

The Bengals trail 17-10.

Trevor Lawrence has had an up-and-down day with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Jaguars have outgained the Bengals 267 yards to 131 and should have more points than they do.

Dax Hill picked Lawrence in the end zone with the Jaguars at the Cincinnati 8, and Jordan Battle set up a Cincinnati field goal with a 4-yard interception return of Lawrence to the Jacksonville 30.

Dyami Brown has a 9-yard touchdown reception and Bhayshul Tuten an 8-yard catch.