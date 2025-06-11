Joe Burrow: We support Trey Hendrickson, but don’t know what will happen

The Bengals dealt with two contract stalemates last offseason as wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins spent time away from the team while trying for new deals that they finally got this offseason, but settling those issues didn’t solve all of the team’s issues on the contract front.

Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson has also been in the market for a new deal for a while and he did not report to the team’s mandatory minicamp on Tuesday as part of his push for a pact. Quarterback Joe Burrow said that one distraction is better than two and that “we’re all supporting Trey” while acknowledging that there’s still a chance the end result will be Hendrickson moving on to another team.

“It’s not one that I think would make us a better team, so we’ll see what end up happening,” Burrow said, via Pat Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I wish I had an answer for you but we’ll see.”

There’s been no sign that Hendrickson and the Bengals are close to an agreement on a new contract and Hendrickson’s last public comments on where things stand contained a great deal of frustration with how the team has handled its business, so the answer that Burrow and others are looking for may still be a long time coming.