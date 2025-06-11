 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
Irsay’s daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250610.jpg
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers’ only option

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-NFLPA Press Conference
NFLPA declines to release 61-page collusion ruling
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Joe Burrow: We support Trey Hendrickson, but don’t know what will happen

  
Published June 11, 2025 07:13 AM

The Bengals dealt with two contract stalemates last offseason as wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins spent time away from the team while trying for new deals that they finally got this offseason, but settling those issues didn’t solve all of the team’s issues on the contract front.

Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson has also been in the market for a new deal for a while and he did not report to the team’s mandatory minicamp on Tuesday as part of his push for a pact. Quarterback Joe Burrow said that one distraction is better than two and that “we’re all supporting Trey” while acknowledging that there’s still a chance the end result will be Hendrickson moving on to another team.

“It’s not one that I think would make us a better team, so we’ll see what end up happening,” Burrow said, via Pat Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I wish I had an answer for you but we’ll see.”

There’s been no sign that Hendrickson and the Bengals are close to an agreement on a new contract and Hendrickson’s last public comments on where things stand contained a great deal of frustration with how the team has handled its business, so the answer that Burrow and others are looking for may still be a long time coming.