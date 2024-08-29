 Skip navigation
Joe Douglas on Haason Reddick: Let’s get here and let’s talk about contract

  
Published August 29, 2024 11:40 AM

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said at a Thursday press conference that “nothing has changed” regarding the team’s view of the situation with edge rusher Haason Reddick.

The Jets traded for Reddick this offseason and he reported to the team briefly before skipping mandatory minicamp, training camp and the preseason as part of a push for a new contract. Reddick eventually requested a trade, but the Jets said they would not consider dealing him and Douglas said on Thursday that remains the case.

Douglas said that the two sides talked about an extension at the time of the trade and the team is open to reviving those talks once Reddick reports. Douglas explained that he’s not willing to do things another way because of the precedent that it would set.

“Let’s get here and then let’s talk . . . I don’t have the benefit of just dealing with one person and one agent,” Douglas said. “A lot of decisions that you make will reverberate through the locker room and have a ripple effect in the locker room. So to me, that is and will always be the most important thing.”

Douglas fielded several questions about Reddick and said several times that he has a lot of respect for Reddick and his representatives while also saying the team will welcome Reddick with open arms, but the question of whether Reddick will ever join the team remains an open one with just over a week to go before the start of the season.