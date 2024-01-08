Joe Douglas on Zach Wilson: We’ll do what’s right for the team

The Jets were forced to turn to Zach Wilson at quarterback when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles four plays into the season and that wound up working out poorly for the team.

Wilson struggled for the third straight season and the second overall pick of the 2021 draft was benched in favor of Tim Boyle before briefly reclaiming the starting job. A concussion ended his return engagement and kept him out of the final three games of the year.

In a Monday press conference, General Manager Joe Douglas said “hindsight’s always 20/20" when asked about the team’s decision to stick with Wilson failing to pay off and said the team will do work on “what specifically didn’t work with that process, and making sure we don’t make the same mistake twice.” Douglas was then asked if Wilson has a future with the team.

“Yeah, so obviously, Aaron’s going to be back, which is going to be positive, and it’s going to be huge,” Douglas said. “I had a good conversation with Zach and I can assure you when it comes to Zach, and I’m not going to go into the specifics of our conversation, but we’re going to do what’s right for the team, so I had a good conversation with Zach and we’re going to get together after these player exit interviews and get with the staff and put our gameplan together for the offseason.”

Douglas said he always answers calls, but doesn’t have “a crystal ball” regarding whether there might be a chance to trade Wilson this offseason. The quarterback would account for over $11 million in dead cap space if he’s released.