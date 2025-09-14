Joe Flacco interception leads to Ravens TD, Baltimore leads 20-3

Joe Flacco threw two interceptions last week that went off his receivers’ hands.

On Sunday, he’s thrown one that was entirely his fault.

And now the Ravens lead the Browns 20-3.

Flacco’s third pick of the season came on a pass deep to the right side for tight end David Njoku. But the pass was off-target and Njoku was well covered, so Nate Wiggins picked it off.

Wiggins nearly returned the ball to the end zone, but was tackled at the 5-yard line. The Browns defense got stops on first, second, and third down. But on fourth-and-goal, quarterback Lamar Jackson rolled to his right and found an open Devontez Walker in the end zone for a 2-yard TD.

Cleveland’s defense has held Baltimore to seven first downs and 142 total yards. But a blocked punt plus the turnover has helped the Ravens build a 17-point lead.