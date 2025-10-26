Joe Flacco leads Bengals to 24-13 lead over Jets at halftime

Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco had a big first half against one of his former teams.

Flacco ran for a touchdown to kick off the scoring in Cincinnati and he added a pair of passing touchdowns later in the first half. Jets quarterback Justin Fields threw a touchdown and led another scoring drive just before halftime to cut the Bengals’ lead to 24-13.

The Jets will have the ball coming out of halftime and they’ll hope for a third straight scoring drive to help their bid for their first win of the season.

Flacco is 15-of-20 for 178 yards and the touchdowns went to wide receiver Tee Higgins and running back Chase Brown. Brown also has seven carries for 45 yards and Ja’Marr Chase has eight catches for 61 yards.

Fields seemed to be on track for a benching before Tyrod Taylor was ruled out with a knee injury on Saturday, but he’s been much better than he was the last two weeks. He is 11-of-16 for 123 yards and he’s avoided sacks while running for 17 yards.