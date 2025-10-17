Joe Flacco throws a third TD, giving the Bengals a 27-17 lead

Joe Flacco threw two touchdown passes in four games with the Browns. He has three tonight after two last week for the Bengals.

Flacco joined the Bengals in a trade from Cleveland only 10 days ago.

His latest touchdown pass, a 5-yarder to Noah Fant, has the Bengals leading the Steelers 27-17 early in the fourth quarter.

Flacco has completed 25 of 36 passes for 237 yards, with Ja’Marr Chase catching 12 for 109 and a touchdown. Tee Higgins has five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Chase Brown has rushed for 87 yards on eight carries.