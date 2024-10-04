Joe Mixon ruled out; Dameon Pierce, Tytus Howard questionable

The Texans ruled out running back Joe Mixon (ankle) for a third consecutive game.

He was injured on an illegal hip drop tackle in Week 2 against the Bears.

The Texans could get backup running back Dameon Pierce (hamstring) back this week. He returned to limited work Friday and is questionable.

Pierce has not played since being injured in the season opener.

Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale have filled in as Houston’s primary running backs since Mixon’s injury.

Houston also has ruled out defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) for Sunday.

Linebacker Jake Hansen (back), defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (calf), defensive end Dylan Horton (illness), wide receiver Robert Woods (foot) and offensive lineman Tytus Howard (hamstring) are questionable. Howard and Hansen did not practice Friday, and Woods was limited. Hinish and Horton were full participants.

Blake Fisher is expected to start at right tackle if Howard can’t go.