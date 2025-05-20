Joe Thuney agrees to two-year extension with Bears

The Bears are planning on having Joe Thuney around for the next few years.

Agent Mike McCartney announced on Tuesday morning that Chicago and Thuney have agreed to a two-year contract extension.

Thuney was entering the last year of his contract, which is part of why the Chiefs traded him earlier this offseason.

Multiple reports indicate Thuney is now set to make $51 million over the next three years, with $33.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.

An All-Pro guard, Thuney moved over to left tackle last season to stabilize the position for the eventual AFC Champions. Now he’s set to be a key piece in protecting Caleb Williams for Chicago.

The Patriots selected Thuney in the third round of the 2016 draft. He’s started 146 games in his nine years, never missing more than two games in a season. He won two Super Bowls with New England before winning another two with Kansas City.