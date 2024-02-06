Joe Thuney unsure if he’ll practice this week

The Chiefs played without left guard Joe Thuney in the AFC Championship Game and his status for Super Bowl LVIII will be a big storyline in Las Vegas this week.

Thuney did not practice at all last week because of the pectoral injury he suffered in the divisional round and the Chiefs said he would have been questionable to play if they had a game last weekend. On Monday night, Thuney told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that he’s unsure if he will be practicing when the team hits the field at the Raiders facility on Wednesday.

“Just taking it day by day,” Thuney said.

Nick Allegretti stepped in for Thuney against the Ravens and handled the job well, but the Chiefs would surely prefer to have Thuney in the lineup against the 49ers.