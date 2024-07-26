Joe Tryon-Shoyinka on Bucs declining fifth-year option: I take it as a challenge

The Bucs had the opportunity to lock up edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka for another year this offseason, but the team declined to exercise its option for 2025.

Tryon-Shoyinka responded to that decision during a press conference at training camp on Friday. The 2021 first-round pick said he is taking it as motivation to show how much he’s capable of doing on the field.

“That’s just one of those things,” Tryon-Shoyinka said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s an opportunity to take it as a challenge. Overcoming adversities, there’s a point in everyone’s life you gotta do that. Back against the wall, you gotta trust what got you here and lean on teammates, the brotherhood. Ultimately, continue to stack these days and get to where you want to go.”

Randy Gregory did not report to camp, which eliminated one bit of competition for snaps on the edge of the defense and makes Tryon-Shoyinka all the more important to the Bucs defense.