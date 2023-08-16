Joel Bitonio: Eagles took cheap shots at Deshaun Watson in joint practice

Browns left guard Joel Bitonio was not happy with players on the Eagles following Tuesday’s joint practice, accusing them of “cheap shots.”

Specifically, Bitonio accused Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat of knocking the ball out of the hand of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a no-no in practice, when quarterbacks are not to be touched.

“You’re not supposed to that,” Bitonio said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Bitonio said quarterbacks are supposed to be off-limits on the practice field.

“I mean it’s just in our practice, you protect the quarterback,” he said. “You don’t want to come close to the quarterback, you don’t want to take cheap shots, things like that where there might’ve been a couple of questionable plays both ways today.”

Tuesday was the second of two joint practices between the Eagles and Browns, and Bitonio said it’s good they’re not doing three days of practice.

“Oh yeah,” he said. “I mean that’s why you do two days because three days it’d be a blood bath the last day, so even two days gets a little bit chippy the second day. You go back, you watch the film, you’re like, oh, we’ve got to do this better, or they got to do this better, and the next day’s going to be a little bit more ramped up.”

The Eagles and Browns will meet for a preseason game on Thursday night.