Joel Glazer throws his support behind coach Todd Bowles

The Buccaneers began last season 5-1 and were 6-2 before their off week. It was all downhill from there.

Tampa Bay lost seven of its last nine games, finishing 8-9 and out of the postseason. It was the first time since 2020 the Bucs didn’t win the NFC South.

Todd Bowles, though, kept his job and will get a fifth season in Tampa.

At the NFL owners meetings this week, owner Joel Glazer gave Bowles a vote of confidence.

“I think we had some significant challenges we had to deal with last year,” Glazer said, via Matt Matera of the Pewter Report. “It was unfortunate down the stretch -- frustrating down the stretch -- but you see week in and week out, this team plays hard for Todd. Nobody lays down. You have the odd game where things don’t quite go your way, but every game until the final whistle, these players are fighting, fighting, fighting.”

Bowles is 35-33, and despite his three division titles, the Bucs have winning records in only two of his four seasons. They have double-digit wins just once since Bowles replaced Bruce Arians, who won the Super Bowl in 2020.

Glazer said no one wants to win more than Bowles.

“I’d say as a franchise, everybody’s goal is to win the Super Bowl every year,” Glazer said. “That’s your hope, but only one team does win the Super Bowl every year. In any given season you’ve got to look at the season, look at how things went, look at where the franchise is at, look at the totality of the situation as year in and year out. That’s how you evaluate things. Last season started out great – didn’t end so well. Obviously, we were disappointed. Obviously, our fans were disappointed, but there’s a little more to it.

“Every team has injuries, but there were significant injuries last year at significant positions. There were a lot of close games down the stretch that didn’t go our way. But we’re trying to build a championship team. You can try and throw a dart every year -- or you can try and build a Super Bowl winning team. We feel like we had a great team and we’re constantly building, building, building -- adding to the foundations that we have.”