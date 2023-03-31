 Skip navigation
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Joey Porter Jr. visits the Steelers

  
Published March 31, 2023 10:24 AM
nbc_pft_omarkhanintv_230228
February 28, 2023 11:42 AM
Steelers GM Omar Khan joins PFT Live at the Scouting Combine to talk about his first year running the show in Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett's rookie season and where the team needs to improve moving forward.

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., whose father spent eight years playing for the Steelers and five years on the Steelers’ coaching staff, is now on the Steelers’ radar in the NFL draft.

Porter Jr. visited the Steelers’ facility , according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. The visit does not count toward the Steelers’ 30 visits with college players because Porter is considered a local prospect.

Smaller but faster than his linebacker father, Porter Jr. is considered one of the best cornerback prospects in this year’s draft. He might be off the board before the Steelers’ first-round pick, No. 17 overall.

Porter Jr. said at the Combine that he’d love to be a Steeler.

“I think it would probably mean a lot for me and my family , being in the Pittsburgh area for a little bit now,” Porter said. “Staying at home would mean a lot.”