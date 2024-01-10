John Harbaugh: Dalvin Cook isn’t an insurance policy but a “potentially valuable weapon”

The Ravens signed veteran running back Dalvin Cook soon after he cleared waivers. He didn’t play much with the Jets, seeing only 202 snaps in 15 games.

The Ravens, though, believe Cook can help them in the postseason as the four-time Pro Bowler eyes his first Super Bowl.

Coach John Harbaugh said the team does not see Cook as merely an insurance policy behind Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon.

“We view him as potentially a very valuable weapon for our offense,” Harbaugh said, via Sarah Ellison of RavensVault. “Dalvin Cook is a high pedigree player, a highly decorated player. He’s still got talent, ability. He’s smart. He’s in great football shape. He looked very good in practice today. So I think he’s going to be a very valuable part of our team in the playoffs.”

The Ravens have running backs J.K. Dobbins and Keaton Mitchell on injured reserve, so Cook could have a bigger role on the Ravens this postseason than he had with the Jets this season.