John Harbaugh is mum on Lamar Jackson’s injury

A Tuesday report indicates Lamar Jackson could miss 2-3 weeks with a hamstring injury. The Ravens aren’t saying that.

In fact, Ravens coach John Harbaugh isn’t saying much at all about Jackson’s status.

He wouldn’t even confirm Jackson is “day to day.”

“How about I just don’t say anything? That’s what I would do. Why don’t we just leave it alone?” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Harbaugh said he spoke at length with Jackson on Tuesday.

Jackson is not practicing, but he is attending meetings and rehabbing.

“Lamar’s working,” Harbaugh said. “He is doing a great job.”

Jackson has not missed a game with injury since the end of the 2022 season.

Cooper Rush, whom the Ravens signed in free agency, will start if Jackson can’t play. The Ravens are 4-10 without Jackson since 2018.