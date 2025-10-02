 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanpaytontushpush_251001_v2.jpg
Payton supports Eagles’ use of tush push
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanpaytontushpush_251001_v2.jpg
Payton supports Eagles’ use of tush push
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Harbaugh is mum on Lamar Jackson’s injury

  
Published October 1, 2025 09:13 PM

A Tuesday report indicates Lamar Jackson could miss 2-3 weeks with a hamstring injury. The Ravens aren’t saying that.

In fact, Ravens coach John Harbaugh isn’t saying much at all about Jackson’s status.

He wouldn’t even confirm Jackson is “day to day.”

“How about I just don’t say anything? That’s what I would do. Why don’t we just leave it alone?” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Harbaugh said he spoke at length with Jackson on Tuesday.

Jackson is not practicing, but he is attending meetings and rehabbing.

“Lamar’s working,” Harbaugh said. “He is doing a great job.”

Jackson has not missed a game with injury since the end of the 2022 season.

Cooper Rush, whom the Ravens signed in free agency, will start if Jackson can’t play. The Ravens are 4-10 without Jackson since 2018.