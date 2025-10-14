John Harbaugh: It hasn’t been done often with 1-5 start, but we believe we can make the playoffs

Since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, there have been just four teams to start the season 1-5 and make the postseason.

The Ravens want to become the fifth — joining the 1970 Bengals, 2015 Chiefs, 2018 Colts, and Washington in 2020.

The odds, clearly, are not great. But with a bye-week reset, head coach Jim Harbaugh noted on Monday that the Ravens have a clear goal in mind now for the rest of the season.

“Our focus is going forward and what we can accomplish for the next 11 games to try to earn our way into the playoffs, which obviously, as [it was] pointed out last night, has not been done very often with the record we have,” Harbaugh said in his press conference. “But, we still believe we can do it.”

The biggest reason why? The anticipated return of quarterback Lamar Jackson in Week 8 after the team’s bye.

“I’m leaning into [Jackson’s return] pretty hard,” Harbaugh said. “If I was on the couch with a psychiatrist right now, if I was spilling it, I would have to say I’m leaning really hard into that, really hard. For any kind of psychological wellbeing, spiritual wellbeing, I’m leaning hard on that happening. So, I’m very hopeful that that happens.”

But aside from that, Harbaugh believes in the veterans on the team to provide the leadership needed to rebound from this year’s poor start.

“I believe in our guys. I really like our guys. I have great respect for our guys,” Harbaugh said. “Our guys are really special people, and if you looked at every one of those guys that you’re talking about — the veteran leaders — you could see why I would say that. But, we’re working on that, because when you face adversity like this in football — just like in life, we say [that] all the time but — it’s true, and that’s why you asked the question, because we all live our lives; it’s something you have to really be intentional about, and you have to talk to people about and ask them how they’re doing and see what they’re thinking, what they can do, what they think they can do, what they think needs to be done, what the best ways to say things or to approach things and try to help with that as much as you can when you’re in this kind of position.

“That’s what I try to do. It’s really important to try to do that, so I feel like we’re going to get great, great veteran leadership; I believe that, and we’re going to have to, to your point. Nothing is going to be more important than that.”