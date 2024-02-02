John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson will work with coaching staff in developing Ravens’ offense

Ravens coach John Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson will have a major role in the continuing evolution of the Ravens’ offense this offseason.

“Lamar’s a driver. He’s got to be involved in the setup of the car even more,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

The Ravens’ offense is already built around Jackson’s skills, but he is going to take a more active role in continuing to develop the offense.

“Those are things that are on his mind, and those are things that he’s going to be involved with the staff talking about,” Harbaugh said. “I’m excited about that. He wants to do it, and he’s just into it, man.”

Harbaugh remains excited about his MVP quarterback, despite a setback in the playoffs.

“Lamar Jackson is a phenomenal success,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a phenomenal success as a football player. He is a phenomenal success as a person, as a leader, as a family man. In my opinion, there’s nobody better than this league, especially nobody better for the Baltimore Ravens and for this organization, for this city, and just from a historical perspective. I’m excited about the future.”

Now the Ravens need to see Jackson’s excellence translate to more success in the playoffs.