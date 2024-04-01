John Harbaugh: Offense will look different, Lamar Jackson a big part of the architecture

The Ravens remade their offense under new coordinator Todd Monken last year and things went well enough that they were the top seed in the AFC playoffs while Lamar Jackson won the MVP award.

Another wholesale revamp isn’t in the cards this year, but head coach John Harbaugh said last week that “there’s no doubt” things are going to look different than they did in 2023. Three offensive linemen have left the team, there have been departures at wide receiver and Derrick Henry is now the lead running back, but one thing that will remain the same is Jackson’s central place in the scheme.

Harbaugh said that Jackson’s voice is one that the team wants to hear as they put all of the pieces in place.

“He’s got a lot of thoughts,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “I think he’s looking at every aspect of his game. He starts with himself; that’s what I love about Lamar. [He asks,] ‘What can I do better?’ And that’s why he continues to improve. Then, he goes to what we need, what we need schematically in his view, and he trusts the coaches. We talked and shared ideas schematically, also personnel-wise. We’re kind of working on that now, and then, he’ll come back, and he’ll look at everything, and we’ll want to know what he thinks. Like, ‘Do you prefer this or this? Are you comfortable in this direction or that direction? What do you like? [Are there] any other ideas you had since we talked last?’ Lamar will be part of the architecture. I believe he’ll be a big part of the architecture of the offense.”

Jackson has now won a pair of MVPs in his six-year career and he’s seen the Ravens lose a pair of home playoff games as the top seed in the conference. However the offense changes in the coming months, changing the latter while remaining on the same level in the regular season will be the goal.