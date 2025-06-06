John Harbaugh on Aaron Rodgers: I don’t have a reaction, just respect

Aaron Rodgers is officially headed to the AFC North after agreeing to sign with the Steelers on Thursday.

On Friday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked what he thinks of the four-time MVP joining one of the division’s toughest competitors.

“I don’t even really have a reaction, just respect,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Respect for the Steelers, obviously, respect of the team that they have, the coaches that they have, head coach — coach [Mike] Tomlin. And, obviously, we’ve always respected Aaron Rodgers as a quarterback. He’s a Hall of Fame quarterback.

“So, we’ll have to go against a Hall of Fame quarterback with one of the premier teams in the league, who happens to be our archrival. So, we’ll be preparing for that.”

Rodgers has played against Baltimore just four times in his career with three starts, going 3-0 in those contests. The last came in 2021, as Green Bay fended off a comeback to defeat the Ravens 31-30 in mid-December. Rodgers completed 23-of-31 passes for 268 yards with three touchdowns in that contest.

