John Harbaugh on Devontez Walker: All he does is show up and go 100 mph

The Ravens drafted wide receiver Devontez Walker in 2024, but he might be really making his presence known in 2025.

Walker only played 57 offensive snaps as a rookie and he only had one catch, although he made the most of it by scoring a touchdown in a win over the Giants. Walker otherwise spent his time playing on special teams and learning the offense, which appears to be paying off this offseason.

Walker said he felt he “wasn’t able to go out there and run full speed” because he didn’t have a full grasp of what he was doing as a rookie, but is now confident that he is “able to get lined up and go out there and play as fast as possible.” Head coach John Harbaugh noticed the change over the course of the team’s spring work.

“Every day, all he does is show up and go 100 miles an hour,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He’s got a chance to be really good.”

DeAndre Hopkins signed with Baltimore as a free agent and they have Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers back as well, so Walker’s strong spring will have to translate to the summer in order for him to snatch the playing time that didn’t come his way as a rookie.