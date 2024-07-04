 Skip navigation
John Johnson re-signs with Rams

  
Published July 4, 2024 01:20 PM

Safety John Johnson is staying with the Rams.

Johnson, who had been a free agent since March, has signed a new contract to return to the Rams, the team announced today.

The 28-year-old Johnson was a third-round pick of the Rams in 2017. He spent four years with the team during his first stint, and then moved to Cleveland and played for the Browns in 2021 and 2022. In 2023 he returned to the Rams and played in all 17 games, with eight starts.

Johnson himself admitted he didn’t meet expectations during his time with the Browns, but he’s been a solid contributor with the Rams in two different stints, and now he’ll be back for another year.