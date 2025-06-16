John Lynch: 49ers offseason was “a little uneasy,” but necessary

The 49ers roster looks significantly different today than it did at the end of the 2024 season.

A slew of free agent departures, the trade of wide receiver Deebo Samuel and the addition of 11 draft picks have been the biggest drivers of the new look for the NFC club. The exits helped fund new contracts for quarterback Brock Purdy, linebacker Fred Warner, and tight end George Kittle, but General Manager John Lynch admitted in an interview with Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com that it was “a little uneasy” between the wait between the departures and the moves the team made a little later in the offseason.

Lynch acknowledged that the magnitude of the changes is “a tough pill to swallow,” but said the 49ers had to make them.

“I think it spoke to how good our roster was,” Lynch said. “We had a lot of talent on it and we had acquired a lot of talent, accrued a lot of talent, and people saw that. . . . That’s the hard part, watching good players that are good people, and good people who help build the culture we have here, walk out the door. That’s never fun, but again, it was necessary, and happy where we’re at.”

Lynch expressed optimism about the ability of the team’s draft picks to contribute right away and the team’s track record with talent acquisition and development provides support for that feeling, but the true test won’t come until everything is up and running in September.