John Lynch addresses Davante Adams’ contention the 49ers made a lowball offer

Davante Adams signed with the Rams, but, according to the star wide receiver, the 49ers also had interest after his release from the Jets.

Adams told Michael Silver of TheAthletic.com that the 49ers’ offer was underwhelming and disrespectful.

“I was entertaining the Niners,” Adams told Silver, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com, “but they were like, ‘We’re paying wholesale. We ain’t paying retail.’ I didn’t talk to them, but that’s what my agent told me — like five times, that quote. And I was like, ‘OK, well, I’m not a wholesale-type dude.’”

49ers General Manager John Lynch addressed Adams’ comments Tuesday and disputed the team lowballed Adams. Lynch did not confirm or deny the team had interest in Adams and did not address whether the 49ers made an offer.

“I saw the quote, and it said his agent had told him that,” Lynch said, via Bonilla. “That wasn’t me [who said that]. I’ve always had a great deal of respect for Davante. That didn’t line up.”

Instead, Adams will line up against the 49ers twice a season as long as he’s with the Rams after signing a two-year, $46 million deal with Los Angeles.

“He’s on a division rival,” Lynch said. “We’re going to have our work cut out [for us], covering him and playing against him. He’s a really good player. So, if there was any disrespect taken, none was intended.”

Lynch was asked whether he was sure Kyle Shanahan hadn’t made the comment, and Lynch laughed.

“I’m sure,” Lynch said. “Kyle doesn’t talk to agents.”

Adams played only 14 games last year, he still was able to eclipse 1,000 yards for the fifth consecutive season. In three games with the Raiders and 11 games with the Jets, Adams caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards with eight touchdowns.