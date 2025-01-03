John Lynch: Brock Purdy is going to be fine

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will not play in San Francisco’s season finale against Arizona, but General Manager John Lynch has reiterated that Purdy did not suffer a long-term injury in the Week 17 loss to the Lions.

In his weekly Friday interview with KNBR, Lynch noted that he doesn’t have any current concerns about Purdy’s health going forward.

“It’s really nothing more than like when you hit your funny bone,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He did that, and when you get an NFL helmet in the wrong place, it irritated the nerves a little.”

Lynch noted that when Purdy got hit on the elbow it just caused some numbness.

“And so, everything’s all right,” Lynch said. “Brock’s gonna be fine, and just a deal where it’s got to quiet down.”

Josh Dobbs will start the Week 18 matchup at quarterback, as the medical team noted it would be best to just shut Purdy down.

“The guys said right away, ‘We don’t think this would be smart. He obviously did something to his elbow where the nerves are irritated,’” Lynch said. “You then get the MRI; you see some inflammation. And at that point, it’s an easy decision.

“Everybody had input, but really, nobody more than the medial [staff], who made the ultimate decision.”

Purdy will end 2024 having completed 66 percent of his passes for 3,864 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 323 yards with five TDs.