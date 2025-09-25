John Lynch: We believe in our pass rushers after Nick Bosa injury, but we’ll see what’s out there

The 49ers will be without Nick Bosa for the rest of the 2025 season and the prospect of looking outside the organization for pass rush help came up on Thursday.

General Manager John Lynch was asked on KNBR if the team might make a trade to bolster the group. Lynch pointed to running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Trent Williams as examples of the team’s willingness to make a deal, but said that they are going to stick with their current hand in the immediate future.

“I do think we’re a deep group there, and that depth is going to be tested,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I think we’re all aware that finding someone who just goes and does what Nick Bosa does, that’s not very feasible, but we’ll see what’s out there at the appropriate time. But right now, we’re going to rely on the guys we have, and we believe in our group.”

First-round pick Mykel Williams, Bryce Huff, Yetur Gross-Matos, Sam Okuayinonu, and Robert Beal are the current edge options for the 49ers and they’ll get their first chance to make the case for the status quo against Jacksonville this weekend.