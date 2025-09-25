 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lacvsnyg_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Chargers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_carvsne_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Panthers vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_clevsdet_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lacvsnyg_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Chargers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_carvsne_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Panthers vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_clevsdet_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Lynch: We believe in our pass rushers after Nick Bosa injury, but we’ll see what’s out there

  
Published September 25, 2025 12:02 PM

The 49ers will be without Nick Bosa for the rest of the 2025 season and the prospect of looking outside the organization for pass rush help came up on Thursday.

General Manager John Lynch was asked on KNBR if the team might make a trade to bolster the group. Lynch pointed to running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Trent Williams as examples of the team’s willingness to make a deal, but said that they are going to stick with their current hand in the immediate future.

“I do think we’re a deep group there, and that depth is going to be tested,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I think we’re all aware that finding someone who just goes and does what Nick Bosa does, that’s not very feasible, but we’ll see what’s out there at the appropriate time. But right now, we’re going to rely on the guys we have, and we believe in our group.”

First-round pick Mykel Williams, Bryce Huff, Yetur Gross-Matos, Sam Okuayinonu, and Robert Beal are the current edge options for the 49ers and they’ll get their first chance to make the case for the status quo against Jacksonville this weekend.