John Metchie agrees to one-year deal with Panthers

The Panthers are adding one of quarterback Bryce Young’s former college teammates.

Receiver John Metchie is signing a one-year deal with the club, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Metchie, 25, was traded twice in 2025 — first from Houston to Philadelphia in August, then from the Eagles to the Jets in late October. He made much more of an impact with the Jets, catching 29 passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns in nine games. He had just four receptions for 18 yards with Philadelphia.

In all, Metchie has caught 73 passes for 686 yards with three touchdowns in his career. He’s appeared in 45 games with 10 starts since being selected in the second round out of Alabama.