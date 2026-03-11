 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Metchie agrees to one-year deal with Panthers

  
Published March 11, 2026 04:52 PM

The Panthers are adding one of quarterback Bryce Young’s former college teammates.

Receiver John Metchie is signing a one-year deal with the club, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Metchie, 25, was traded twice in 2025 — first from Houston to Philadelphia in August, then from the Eagles to the Jets in late October. He made much more of an impact with the Jets, catching 29 passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns in nine games. He had just four receptions for 18 yards with Philadelphia.

In all, Metchie has caught 73 passes for 686 yards with three touchdowns in his career. He’s appeared in 45 games with 10 starts since being selected in the second round out of Alabama.