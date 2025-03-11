 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Johnny Hekker agrees to terms with the Titans

  
Published March 11, 2025 05:41 PM

The Titans will have a new punter in 2025.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have agreed to terms on a contract with Johnny Hekker. It will be a one-year pact between the team and the four-time All-Pro.

The move reunites Hekker with Titans special teams coordinator John Fassel. Fassel had the same job with the Rams while Hekker was punting for the team from 2012 to 2019.

Hekker spent the last three seasons with the Panthers and averaged 42.7 net yards per kick. Carolina is set to sign Sam Martin to take over the role.

With Hekker joining the Titans, Ryan Stonehouse will be moving on. Stonehouse tweeted a goodbye message to Titans fans on Tuesday and he won’t be tendered as a restricted free agent before Wednesday’s start to the new league year.