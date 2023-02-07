 Skip navigation
Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Join us for PFT Live at 1:00 p.m. ET from Phoenix

  
Published February 7, 2023 04:18 AM
nbc_pft_sbplayerdraft_230206
February 6, 2023 02:52 PM
Mike Florio, Chris Simms, Charean Williams and Myles Simmons reveal their picks for the top players slated to take the field in Super Bowl LVII, from Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones to A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts.

Phoenix is the place to be for all things NFL this week, and we’re smack dab in the middle of the place to be in the place to be -- the Phoenix Convention Center and Radio Row. Even though it’s currently every bit as much TV as radio.

Yesterday’s show (available on demand via Peacock and wherever you get your podcasts, with clips littered throughout this location) focused mainly on the game and the news of the day. Charean Williams and Myles Simmons joined Chris Simms and me for a couple segments.

Starting today, you’ll be hearing from more and more people who aren’t regularly working under the PFT umbrella.

Today’s show includes visits from Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, and our good friend Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. We’ll start the show with our good friend and NBC colleague Peter King, who recently rode to work with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni in advance of Sunday’s game.

Tomorrow and Thursday, things will ramp up even more, with some of the biggest names in the NFL.

Everything gets started at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, SiriusXM 85, and Sky Sports NFL (where we’re live all week). See you then. Or see us then. Or whatever. Just watch and/or listen.