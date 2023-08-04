 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Graham Ashcraft
Pickups of the Day: Ashcraft Turning It Around
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-PURSUIT-FINAL
Chloe Dygert wins individual pursuit at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Why the IndyCar season finale is moving to Nashville on a new downtown street course

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_wareintv_230803.jpg
Ware talks time with Cowboys, Broncos at HOF Game
nbc_nfl_aaronrodgersintv_230803.jpg
Rodgers previews Jets season at 2023 HOF Game
nbc_fnia_hofbrownstf_230803.jpg
Mond finds Kelly Jr. for TD in 2023 HOF Game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Graham Ashcraft
Pickups of the Day: Ashcraft Turning It Around
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-PURSUIT-FINAL
Chloe Dygert wins individual pursuit at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Why the IndyCar season finale is moving to Nashville on a new downtown street course

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_wareintv_230803.jpg
Ware talks time with Cowboys, Broncos at HOF Game
nbc_nfl_aaronrodgersintv_230803.jpg
Rodgers previews Jets season at 2023 HOF Game
nbc_fnia_hofbrownstf_230803.jpg
Mond finds Kelly Jr. for TD in 2023 HOF Game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jon Gruden is expected to continue consulting role with Saints on Friday

  
Published August 3, 2023 11:22 PM

The man who wants to burn down the NFL’s house is trying to build up one of the NFL’s franchises.

Former Buccaneers and Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who consulted with the Saints during the offseason program, is expected to attend training camp on Friday, according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Gruden will continue the role he began with the team earlier this year.

Gruden’s experience with former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is the obvious reason for the assignment.

It comes less than two years after the Raiders abruptly moved on from Gruden, following multiple leaks of emails he sent to former Commanders executive Bruce Allen while working for ESPN. Gruden has sued the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, arguing that the emails were weaponized against him, in an effort to harm his contractual and business interests.

Gruden’s case is pending on appeal of the question of whether the case will proceed in open court or in arbitration. If it stays in court, Gruden eventually will have a chance to pursue evidence as to who leaked the emails.