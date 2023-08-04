Jon Gruden is expected to continue consulting role with Saints on Friday

The man who wants to burn down the NFL’s house is trying to build up one of the NFL’s franchises.

Former Buccaneers and Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who consulted with the Saints during the offseason program, is expected to attend training camp on Friday, according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Gruden will continue the role he began with the team earlier this year.

Gruden’s experience with former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is the obvious reason for the assignment.

It comes less than two years after the Raiders abruptly moved on from Gruden, following multiple leaks of emails he sent to former Commanders executive Bruce Allen while working for ESPN. Gruden has sued the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, arguing that the emails were weaponized against him, in an effort to harm his contractual and business interests.

Gruden’s case is pending on appeal of the question of whether the case will proceed in open court or in arbitration. If it stays in court, Gruden eventually will have a chance to pursue evidence as to who leaked the emails.