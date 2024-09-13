 Skip navigation
Jonathan Gannon: Kyler Murray “all good” despite being on injury report

  
Published September 13, 2024 12:17 PM

You never want your starting quarterback to be on the injury report, but it doesn’t sound like there’s anything the Cardinals are worried about with Kyler Murray heading into this weekend’s game against the Rams.

Murray popped up on the injury report on Wednesday with a knee issue and he remained there on Thursday. Murray was a full participant in practice both days and that boded well for his outlook for Sunday.

That’s also the case for head coach Jonathan Gannon telling reporters at a Friday press conference that Murray is “all good” for the team’s Week Two game.

Full Cardinals injury designations will be released later on Friday, but there don’t appear to be any major injury concerns at any spot for the 0-1 team.