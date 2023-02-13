 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jonathan Gannon to interview with Cardinals on Monday

  
Published February 13, 2023 07:04 AM
nbc_pft_spagnuolo_230213
February 13, 2023 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how the efforts of Steve Spagnuolo and Eric Bieniemy often get overlooked and question why they’re not getting looked at for head coach openings.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon didn’t come away victorious in Super Bowl LVII. But he may be getting even more familiar with State Farm Stadium in 2023.

Gannon is interviewing with the Cardinals to be their next head coach on Monday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Cardinals and Colts had both put their head coaching searches on pause for Super Bowl weekend. But that may have just been because they’re both interested in Philadelphia’s coordinators. While Gannon is interviewing with Arizona, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is expected to become Indianapolis’ next head coach.

Gannon met with the Texans before they hired DeMeco Ryans to be their next head coach. But Gannon had not met with new Cardinals G.M. Monti Ossenfort or owner Michael Bidwill.

The Cardinals are also reportedly still considering Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to be their next head coach.