Jonathan Greenard avoided major shoulder injury, could play this week

Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard had to leave Sunday’s loss to the Ravens with a shoulder injury, but it does not look like he is going to miss an extended period of time.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said at a Monday press conference that there was “good news” after further evaluation of the shoulder. O’Connell said they will “see how he does throughout the week” and that he could potentially play against the Bears in Week 11.

Greenard has 31 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble while starting every game for the Vikings so far this season.

O’Connell also said that safety Theo Jackson has cleared the concussion protocol and should return to action this week.