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Jonathan Greenard made appearance at Sixers game with Big Dom

  
Published April 24, 2026 10:46 PM

When will new Eagles defensive end Jonathan Greenard make his first appearance in Philadelphia? He already has.

Greenard was spotted at the Celtics-76ers NBA playoff game with Eagles’ jack-of-all-trades Big Dom a/k/a Dom DiSandro.

Here’s video of Greenard at the game. Big Dom can be seen behind him.

Per the Eagles, Greenard arrived in Philly earlier in the day for a physical. After it was complete and the deal was agreed to and announced, Greenard went to the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Greenard fills the void that was created when Jaelan Phillips signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the Panthers. The Eagles had given up a third-round pick to the Dolphins in order to secure Phillips for the 2025 stretch run.