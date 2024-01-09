Jonathan Greenard, Robert Woods out of practice for Texans

The Texans didn’t have defensive end Jonathan Greenard or wide receiver Robert Woods on the field in Week 18 and neither player was on the field when they practiced on Tuesday either.

Greenard remained out with an ankle injury while Woods is dealing with a hip injury. Wide receiver Noah Brown also missed the win over the Colts that assured the Texans a playoff berth and he sat out Wednesday with a back injury.

Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (hip), defensive end Jerry Hughes (ankle), guard Shaq Mason (rest), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (shoulder), and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (rest) were the others to miss the team’s first on-field work ahead of Saturday’s game against the Browns.

Fullback Andrew Beck (calf) and center Michael Dieter (elbow) were the only limited participants.