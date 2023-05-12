Jonathan Owens signs with Packers

Safety Jonathan Owens is joining the Packers.

Owens’ move to Green Bay was announced via pictures of him signing his contract that were shared on social media by Owens and his new wife Simone Biles. Owens married the Olympic gold medalist less than a month ago.

Owens was undrafted out of Missouri Western in 2018 and signed with the Cardinals. He spent the year on injured reserve and then moved on to the Texans in 2019. Owens played 14 games through 2021 and then started all 17 games for Houston last season.

Owens had 125 tackles, a sack, and four passes defensed in those 2022 appearances.

The Packers also have Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Tarvarius Moore, Dallin Leavitt, and seventh-round pick Anthony Johnson at safety.