Jonathan Taylor back to “full speed” practice Thursday

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has missed the last three games after having thumb surgery, but his absence from the lineup could come to an end this weekend.

Taylor said he would be “full speed” at Thursday’s practice for the first time since being injured and called it a “big day” because it will go a long way toward determining his chances of returning to action in Atlanta on Sunday.

“Depends on how today goes,” Taylor said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “And tomorrow. Really today. Today’s the first full — it’ll tell you a lot.”

Zack Moss did not practice on Wednesday because of the arm injury he suffered last Saturday, so getting Taylor back for the Falcons game would be a welcome boost to a backfield that also includes Tyler Goodson and Trey Sermon.