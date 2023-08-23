Jordan Addison clears concussion protocol

The Vikings had some good news on the injury front.

Receiver Jordan Addison has cleared concussion protocol and was back among the participants in Minnesota’s joint practice with Arizona.

Addison had gotten on the field earlier this week but head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed in his Wednesday press conference, via multiple reporters, that Addison had gotten through all steps of the protocol.

The No. 23 overall pick of this year’s draft, Addison has a chance to be a key contributor to Minnesota’s offense this year. While Justin Jefferson is the team’s clear top target, Addison, K.J. Osborn, and tight end T.J. Hockenson all have a shot to be the No. 2 pass-catching option for quarterback Kirk Cousins.