Jordan Addison: J.J. McCarthy’s playing with confidence, anticipating throws

  
Published May 31, 2024 04:14 PM

Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy hasn’t been around the team for long, but he’s made a positive impression on one of the club’s young receivers.

This week, 2022 first-round pick Jordan Addison complimented McCarthy on his performance so far in the offseason program.

“He’s got a nice, tight spiral. So you’ve got to make sure you catch it,” Addison said with a laugh, via Lindsey Young of the team’s website. “But I like him. J.J.'s been playing really well. Playing with confidence, anticipating throws. Making mistakes but learning from them.

“He’s got a bright future.”

But Addison was positive about all the team’s quarterbacks, like veteran Sam Darnold.

“It’s been really good,” Addison said. “They’re out there playing with a lot of confidence.

“I’m confident with whoever they throw out there.”

Addison had a solid rookie year, catching 70 passes for 911 yards with 10 touchdowns. It remains to be seen who will be throwing him passes in 2024, but developing early chemistry with McCarthy should only help both players in the long run.