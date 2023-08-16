Jordan Addison placed in concussion protocol

The Vikings likely won’t have one of their key rookie receivers for the rest of the week.

First-round pick Jordan Addison has been placed in concussion protocol, head coach Kevin O’Connell said in his Wednesday press conference, via multiple reporters. Addison had been experiencing minor symptoms after going to the ground during practice earlier this week.

But, O’Connell said, Addison may be able to return to practice by Monday.

Addison officially caught one pass for 22 yards in his preseason debut last week — though he arguably would’ve had another sideline catch if the play had been challenged. He was on the field for 27 offensive snaps.

The Vikings are hosting joint practices with the Titans this week before the two teams play a preseason game on Saturday night.