Jordan Addison touchdown gives Vikings 14-3 lead

The Vikings scored a touchdown on their opening drive of the first half.

They’ve now done the same thing on their first possession of the second.

Jordan Addison made a shoe-string catch of a Nick Mullens pass and took it in for a 37-yard score, giving the Vikings a 14-3 lead with 10:46 left in the third quarter.

Mullens was heavily pressured on third-and-8 but still was able to get the ball off to Addison over the middle. The rookie receiver had to reach low to come away with the pass, but when he brought it in, he had plenty of clear turf in front of him.

The pass went just 3 yards in the air and Addison did the rest.

Addison now has eight touchdown receptions as a rookie.